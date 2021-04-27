Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.93. Ross Stores reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 396.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

