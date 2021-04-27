Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce sales of $482.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.40 million and the highest is $498.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $495.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

PBCT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

