Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.99 Million

Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $51.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.19 million to $53.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $220.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $229.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $246.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 4,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,681. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.