Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.73 Billion

Analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post sales of $20.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.33 billion and the highest is $21.60 billion. Humana reported sales of $18.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $82.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 billion to $85.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.69 billion to $91.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

HUM stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,257. Humana has a 1 year low of $359.46 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.24 and its 200-day moving average is $409.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

