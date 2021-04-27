Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.13 Million

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post $173.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the lowest is $170.50 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $129.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $699.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.20 million to $709.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $744.55 million, with estimates ranging from $736.46 million to $756.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.29. 1,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,218. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

