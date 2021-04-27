Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

CIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.19. 58,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,870. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

