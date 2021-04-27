Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $996.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post sales of $996.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $980.90 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Catalent reported sales of $760.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $112.73. 774,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. Catalent has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

