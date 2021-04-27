Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.10. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.28. 4,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,610. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $182.20. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.