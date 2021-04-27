Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $355.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

NYSE VEC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $608.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

