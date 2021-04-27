Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 27,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,845. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.