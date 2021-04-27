Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Qorvo reported sales of $787.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

QRVO stock opened at $198.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $199.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

