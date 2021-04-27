Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

