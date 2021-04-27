Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

COHU traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.20. 391,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,459. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cohu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $21,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $13,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

