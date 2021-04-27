Brokerages Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.42. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,668 shares of company stock worth $39,375,683. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $113,733,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 981,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,886. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

