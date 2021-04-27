Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.49 on Friday. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 14.6% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 806,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,585,000 after buying an additional 182,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

