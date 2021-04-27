Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRMK. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 730,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,247. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

