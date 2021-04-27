Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 192,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,146,931. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

