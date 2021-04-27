Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $22,661,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $863.01. 4,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,407. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $759.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.