Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 119,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.