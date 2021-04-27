Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 7.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 204,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

