Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. HSBC downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,825. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. On average, analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

