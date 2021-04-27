Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

