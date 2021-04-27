Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

BHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 22,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,677. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $238.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

