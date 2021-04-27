Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.