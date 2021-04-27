Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.08. 15,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,694. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.