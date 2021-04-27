Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAY opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,616.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,516 shares of company stock valued at $954,402. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

