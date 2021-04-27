Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 225 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

