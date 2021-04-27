Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $684,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in First Solar by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.