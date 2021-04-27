Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

