Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

NYSE:BCEI opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $651.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 51.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.