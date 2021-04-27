Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. On average, analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 2,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,245. The company has a market cap of $664.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

