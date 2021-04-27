BOLT Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $324,902.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00785975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.96 or 0.08003124 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.