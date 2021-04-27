Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,008 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.