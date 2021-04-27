Bokf Na Buys 421 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.