Bokf Na Buys 212 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

