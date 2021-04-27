Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIFI. William Blair downgraded Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $624.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 127,641 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.