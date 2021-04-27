Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 21,895 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.22% of Artesian Resources worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

In other Artesian Resources news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $64,075.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $656,639 in the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.