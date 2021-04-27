Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $214.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

