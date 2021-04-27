Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

