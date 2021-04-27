Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

