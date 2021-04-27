Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $642,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

