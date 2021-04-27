Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 265.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $5,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,330 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.