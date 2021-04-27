Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after acquiring an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,380.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

