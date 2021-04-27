BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE ZPW remained flat at $C$15.36 on Tuesday. 5,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 52 week low of C$14.63 and a 52 week high of C$15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.17.

