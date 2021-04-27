BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

ZAG opened at C$15.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.31. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$17.01.

