BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

