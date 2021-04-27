BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $419.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

