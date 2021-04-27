BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

