Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 343.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

