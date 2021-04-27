Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

